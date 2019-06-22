Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulates shuttler Shruti Mishra after her selection

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated Lucknow shuttler, Shruti Mishra, on his selection for the Badminton Championship">Asian Junior Badminton Championship on Saturday.

Priyanka took to his Twitter and wrote a congratulatory message in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "Congratulations for your selection in the Asian Junior Championship, Shruti Mishra".

Mishra is training since 2013 in the Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy, Lucknow. Earlier, she had won a national medal in the junior and sub-junior category. She was also the part of the India under-17 team who went to Indonesia last year.

The tournament will start on July 20 and Badminton Association of India declared her name on Wednesday. (ANI)

