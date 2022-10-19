Pro Kabaddi League: Himanshu Singh's performance guides Tamil Thalaivas to a come-from-behind victory

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Tamil Thalaivas were trailing for the most part of the match, but an inspiring performance from raider Himanshu Singh helped them record a come-from-behind 33-32 victory against Patna Pirates.

Himanshu scored 11 points, while Narender contributed 9 points to the side from Tamil Nadu.

Narender chipped in with a few raids as the Tamil Thalaivas took the lead at 6-3 in the 9th minute. However, moments later, Rohit Gulia effected a multi-point raid and helped the Pirates level the scores at 6-6. Himanshu pulled off a fabulous raid in the 14th minute as the Thalaivas took the lead at 10-8. But, the Pirates effected an 'ALL OUT' and snatched the lead at 13-10 in the next minute. Narender kept picking up raid points, but the Pirates kept forging ahead and ended the first half by keeping their noses in front at 17-15.

Gulia continued to showcase top form in the second half as the Pirates widened their lead at 21-16. The Pirates continued to dominate the match as Sachin provided Gulia good company in the raiding department, said a press release from PKL.

In the 26th minute, Patna inflicted another 'ALL OUT' and led comfortably at 26-21. The Thalaivas put up a fight through Himanshu's raids, but the Pirates managed to stay in the lead. However, Himanshu pulled off an inspiring raid in the 37th minute and levelled the scores at 29-29. Soon after, the Thalaivas inflicted an 'ALL OUT' and took the lead at 32-30. The side from Tamil Nadu tackled Gulia in the last minute of the match and sealed a thrilling victory.



Award Winners of the Night:

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

Perfect Player of the Match - Himanshu Singh (Tamil Thalaivas)

Gamechanger of the Match - Narender (Tamil Thalaivas)

Moment of the Match - Himanshu Singh (Tamil Thalaivas)

The ninth season of the tournament started on October 9. The second part of the tournament will start on November 9 and will end on December 17. Matches of Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards. (ANI)

