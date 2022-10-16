Pro Kabaddi League: Maninder Singh shines as Bengal Warriors thrash Patna Pirates

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16 (ANI): The Bengal Warriors registered a hat-trick of victories after demolishing Patna Pirates 54-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav, who scored 12 & 9 points respectively in the match, led the charge for the Bengal raiders and they received ample support from the defenders as well.

Maninder Singh chipped in with a few raids as the Warriors took the lead at 7-5 in the 10th minute. The Warriors further extended their lead at 15-7 as defenders Girish Maruti Ernak and Shubham Shinde stepped up their game and a multi-point raid by Maninder Singh helped Bengal inflict an ALL OUT. Shrikant Jadhav also produced a multi-point raid in the 19th minute as Bengal inched ahead. Another fantastic raid by Maninder Singh allowed the Warriors to inflict another ALL OUT and hold a comfortable lead at 26-11 at the end of the first half.

Sachin pulled off a couple of raids for the Pirates in the second half, but he couldn't help his team reduce the gap between the two sides. Maninder Singh continued to pick up raid points as the Warriors led at 32-19 in the 28th minute. Defenders Vaibhav Garje and Girish Maruti Ernak also kept picking up tackle points as Bengal inflicted another ALL OUT in the 31st minute to take a 20-point lead at 39-19. Even though the Warriors had a big lead, they did not drop their intensity. Manoj Gowda effected a multi-point raid in the 37th minute as Bengal kept moving forward. Soon after, they inflicted another ALL OUT to extend their lead further. The Warriors kept forcing the Pirates to make errors and eventually walked off the mat as deserved winners.

Award Winners of the Night:

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants

Perfect Player of the Match - Rahul Chaudhari (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Gamechanger of the Match - Bhavani Rajput (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Moment of the Match - Ankush (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC



Perfect Player of the Match - Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi KC)

Gamechanger of the Match - Manjeet (Dabang Delhi KC)

Moment of the Match - Manjeet (Dabang Delhi KC)

Match 3: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Perfect Player of the Match - Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Gamechanger of the Match - Shrikant Jadhav (Bengal Warriors)

Moment of the Match - Shrikant Jadhav (Bengal Warriors)

Tune In details (October 16, 2022)

7:30 PM: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

8:30 PM: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Matches of Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards. (ANI)

