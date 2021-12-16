Pro Kabaddi League: Nitesh Kumar to lead UP Yoddha for 2nd consecutive season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI): Nitesh Kumar, who made his captaincy debut for UP Yoddha in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 7, has been retained as the captain of the side ahead of the upcoming tournament which gets underway from December 22 in Bengaluru.

Nitesh, commonly known as the 'master of ankle hold' has eye-catching records in the PKL. A total of 224 points earned from 67 matches with 72.72 per cent not out makes him one of the most valuable players in the history of PKL who is all set to lead his side in the upcoming season.

"It's an honor and privilege for me to be announced as the captain of UP Yoddha for this year, this will certainly add some more responsibilities on my shoulders, but on the other hand I'm very excited to lead my team," said Nitesh in a statement.



"We always have had a strong defense line but this year we have added some lethal raiders in the form of Pardeep Narwal and James and I am hopeful of us making it to the final stage of the championship," he added.

Commenting further on the preparations for the upcoming season, Nitesh said, "We are well prepared as a team both mentally as well as physically for the coming season. We have been practicing for quite a long period together at our state-of-the-art UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy in Meerut and I am confident that this brotherhood and comfort that we all share will show in our performance this season."

UP Yoddha will start the campaign against the defending Champions, Bengal Warriors on the inaugural day of PKL's eighth season on December 22, at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

All matches to be played without spectators and inside the bio-bubble, keeping in mind, the safety and health of each and everyone associated with this league. (ANI)

