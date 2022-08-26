Pro Kabaddi League season 9 all set to begin on October 7

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will commence on October 7, 2022, and will go on till mid-December.

The league stage will be conducted in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.



The player auction for the upcoming ninth season was held on August 5 and 6, Mashal Sports, organisers of the event, said in a media release.

Speaking on the announcement of PKL Season 9, Anupam Goswami, Head - Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said in a media release,"Mashal Sports started the journey of Pro Kabaddi League with a vision of taking the indigenous sport of kabaddi to the world of contemporary and upcoming generations of sports fans. We continue to achieve impressive success in this goal, as was proven earlier this year by PKL Season 8 which was conducted in a comprehensive bio-bubble."

"Now, we are even more enthusiastic about the upcoming PKL Season 9 as our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close of their favourite teams and stars," he added. (ANI)

