Pro Kabaddi League: Team combination properly set, we are confident, says Haryana Steelers' Vinay

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Haryana Steelers will be looking to ride on the momentum after defeating Bengal Warriors 41-37. The Haryana side will be up against the Tamil Thalaivas in their next game in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Monday.

Haryana's raider Vinay expressed that the team is confident of playing well against any side, "All of us are feeling really good as we have not been defeated in our last three matches. We tied one game in between. Our team combination is properly set now. We are trusting each other on the mat and we feel that we will play well in any match going forward."

Vinay added that the Steelers played with more confidence in their previous match against the Warriors.



"In our first few matches, we couldn't execute our plans properly. I feel we were playing safe and not being aggressive enough. However, in our last match against Bengal Warriors, we carried out our tasks confidently and played our natural game," said Vinay.

While speaking about their next game, Vinay said that the side will have a separate strategy in place for Tamil Thalaivas' Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar.

"The Tamil Thalaivas are a good team and they are also performing well. We have a strong set of raiders and they can take on any defense unit. And our own defenders have also been performing, so if we continue to gel well on the mat, then we can perform against the Thalaivas. We have to watch out for raiders Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar in the Tamil team. We will have a separate plan in place for both the players," said the raider. (ANI)

