Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddha Storm Their Way Into Top 3 Crushing Dabang Delhi 44-28

Bengaluru(Karnataka) [India], February 14(ANI): UP Yoddha stormed their way into top 3 of the PKL standings crushing Dabang Delhi 44-28. With this win the Yoddhas have not only managed to enter the Top 3 in the league standing for the first time this season but also have strengthened their play-off dreams to a large extent. UP Yoddha now have a total of 63 points from 21 games.

For the Yoddhas it was a beautiful display of total team effort today as both the raiding and defensive units complemented each other to emerge victorious. Pardeep Narwal stood out with his scintillating performance earning 14 valuable raid points with able support from Surender Gill (6 Points). The Yoddha's defensive unit of Shubham Kumar, captain Nitesh Kumar, Ashu and Sumit earned 4, 3, 2 & 2 tackle points respectively. Captain Nitesh Kumar also completed 50 tackle points this season. UPYoddha now face U Mumba on 17th February 2022.



The first half began with UP Yoddha making an empty raid through superstar Pardeep Narwal. Both the teams played an extremely cautious game with the scoreboard crawling mostly through bonus points. The level of caution was so high in the game that UP Yoddha earned their first touch point through Shrikant Jadhav in the 4th minute with the scoreboard reading 3-2 to UP's favour. The game thereafter was a neck to neck fight with the showcase of some top quality kabaddi on display from UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi.

The Yoddhas defence and raiding units complemented each other today ensuring that Dabang Delhi never could get a lead that might become an issue in the latter half of the game. The Yoddha's however stepped up their pace through a multi-point raid from Pardeep Narwal taking the scoreboard to 9-7 to their favour. UP Yoddha raced ahead to a 13-11 lead in the final quarter of the first half when Dabang Delhi gave away three valuable technical points with three of their players going out of bounds in an effort to dash out Pardeep Narwal. Thereafter UP Yoddha steadily increased their lead to finally close the first half in style inflicting an 'All Out' on Dabang Delhi in the final seconds with the scoreboard reading 18-12 to the Yoddha's favour.

The second started UP Yoddha with Dabang Delhi walking away with the first point, however thereafter it was UP Yoddha who dominated the game all over. UP Yoddha's superstar Pardeep Narwal was on song today earning 14 raid points. UP Yoddha's dominance was such that they inflicted an all-out on Dabang Delhi twice in the second half once in the 31st minute and the second time 38th minute to increase their lead to 43-26. Both these all outs happened through scintillating tackles from the defensive unit of UP Yoddha. The game finally came to an end with UP Yoddha walking with a 44-28 win over Dabang Delhi KC to storm their way into Top three in the league standings. (ANI)

