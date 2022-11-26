Probably up there with top-three worst: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton on his 2022 championship season

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI): Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has rated the recently-concluded 2022 Championship season among the top three worst outings of his career but pointed out that team unity was one of the biggest positives of the season.

Mercedes was underwhelming this season, finishing third in the constructor standings next to Ferrari (554) and Red Bull Racing (759). His sixth-place finish with 240 points is his lowest finish. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing topped the season with 454 points and walked away with the title.

"This year was not the greatest," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"It is probably up there with the top-three worst seasons. But in terms of how the team stayed united, there have been lots of pluses."

"It would have been nice to have taken a win, but one win is not really enough is it?"

"I feel like this year, when we got our first fifth, it felt like a win. When we got our first fourth, it felt like a win. When we got our first podium, it felt like a win, and those second places felt as if we really achieved something, so I'll just hold on to those."

After the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton posted a positive message on Instagram saying, "I have no doubt we'll come back better. We'll be back. I'll be back"

Hamilton, who was beaten controversially at the final lap of final race of 2021 in an interview said that his fans supported him like never before and helped him get through the season.

"I was definitely not expecting what would come after, in terms of the amazing support from fans," he continued.

"The general love I have experienced is I think what got me through the year."

"With the challenge of coming back in, wanting to fight back and not being able to fight back, we have experienced more love and affection than ever before," he added.

F1 2023 will begin in earnest with the launch season, usually at the February start, before pre-season testing takes place in February 23-25.

The campaign will then begin following weekend with Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir track on March 5. (ANI)