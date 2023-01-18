Protesting wrestlers to hold press conference at 4 pm today

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Ace wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and others protested at Jantar Mantar here against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), alleging "harassment of wrestlers by WFI through its arbitrary rules and regulations."

Renowned Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia also criticised the Wrestling Federation of India and even demanded that its president, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh be boycotted.

Olympic medallist Sakshee Malikkh said that the wrestlers who are protesting at Jantar Mantar will hold a press conference at 4 pm on Wednesday and will raise their issues against the federation.



"We are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India. We, the wrestlers, have gathered here and will hold a press conference at 4 pm. We will raise all our issues there," Sakshee Malikkh told ANI.

Ace wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, Sangeeta Phogat, Bajrang, Sonam Malik, and Anshu are protesting at Jantar Mantar against the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) management style.

Earlier in the day, Sakshee Malikkh tweeted, "Sportspersons work hard to win medals for the country, but the Federation has done nothing but let us down. Players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws."

While Gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Bajrang Punia also took to Twitter and wrote, "The job of the federation is to support the players, take care of their sporting needs. If there is a problem, it has to be solved. But what if the federation itself creates the problem? Now we have to fight, we will not back down #BoycottWFIPresident and#BoycottWrestlingFederation," he said. (ANI)

