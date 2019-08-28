Indian wrestler Pooja Dhanda
Indian wrestler Pooja Dhanda

Proud feeling of receiving Arjuna Award, says Pooja Dhanda

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Indian wrestler Pooja Dhanda, who is all set to receive Arjuna Award, on Wednesday said she is feeling proud after this feat and will bring more laurels for the country.
"Arjuna Award is every budding sportsperson's dream as it is a return gift from the government when we perform well for the country. I'm feeling proud and will work hard towards winning more medals for the country," Dhanda told ANI.
Dhanda won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast. The 25-year-old said competition in the wrestling is increasing day-by-day and they are training accordingly.
"Day-by-day competition is increasing and according to that we are training and becoming better. We will try doing better in the upcoming events and Olympics," Dhanda said.
Dhanda said country expects medals from wrestling in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and for that she is training hard.
"From last three games, wrestling is the only game-winning consecutive medals for the country in Olympics so it is justified to have expectations from the game and this time also we will try to bring medals for the country," Dhanda said.
"Ahead of World Championships, we will attend a preparatory camp at Kazakhstan to adapt to the environment. My aim is to bag a medal of India in Olympics," she added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:56 IST

Sitanshu Kotak, Paras Mhambrey appointed head coach of India A,...

Dubai [UAE], Aug 28 (ANI): After the elevation of Rahul Dravid as head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the post of head coach of India A and U19 teams has gone to Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey respectively.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:47 IST

Archer hasn't actually got me out: Steve Smith

Dubai [UAE], Aug 28 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith has said the England pacer Jofra Archer has not dismissed him and he is not going to change his game.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:25 IST

Nagal, Prajnesh have great future ahead: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday hailed Indian tennis players Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran for playing in the US Open and said they have great future ahead.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:45 IST

It was my childhood dream to receive Arjuna Award: Harmeet Desai

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Indian table tennis player Harmeet Desai, who is all set to receive the Arjuna Award, on Wednesday said it was his 'childhood dream to win the award.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:11 IST

Elated over receiving Arjuna Award, Poonam Yadav remembers her...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): India spinner Poonam Yadav who is all set to receive the Arjuna Award, on Wednesday said that it is a proud moment for every athlete when an accolade comes their way.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:30 IST

Vanuatu Cricket appoints Clint Mckay as interim coach

Dubai [UAE], Aug 28 (ANI): Former Australian pacer Clint Mckay was appointed as interim coach of the Vanuatu men's cricket team on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:29 IST

Twitter hails Manasi Joshi for gold at World Para Badminton Championships

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Manasi Joshi who brought pride and glory to the nation by winning gold at the recently concluded World Para-Badminton Championships, is being hailed on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:49 IST

Chetan Bhagat trolled for poor knowledge of tennis

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Author Chetan Bhagat's tweet praising tennis player Sumit Nagal's performance against Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has not gone down well with the netizens as many criticised the author for his poor knowledge of tennis.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:02 IST

US Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas lashes out at chair umpire

New York [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): After losing the first round match against Andrey Rublev in the US Open, Greece's tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas lashed out at the chair umpire Damien Dumusois, saying the official was incorrect in what he told him during the match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:24 IST

Modi lauds Indian Para-Badminton players for performance in BWF...

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Indian Para-Badminton players for their performance in the recently concluded BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:55 IST

Sydney Thunder re-sign Alex Blackwell, Rachel Haynes for upcoming WBBL

Sydney [Australia], Aug 28 (ANI): Sydney Thunder on Wednesday confirmed re-signing batters Alex Blackwell and Rachel Haynes for the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:30 IST

US Open: Cori Gauff wins her debut main draw match

New York [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): The 15-year-old Cori Gauff made a winning start to her US Open main draw campaign as she defeated Russian Anastasia Potapova 3-6, 6-2,6-4 in the first round match on Tuesday (local time).

Read More
iocl