Proud feeling of receiving Arjuna Award, says Pooja Dhanda

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Indian wrestler Pooja Dhanda, who is all set to receive Arjuna Award, on Wednesday said she is feeling proud after this feat and will bring more laurels for the country.

"Arjuna Award is every budding sportsperson's dream as it is a return gift from the government when we perform well for the country. I'm feeling proud and will work hard towards winning more medals for the country," Dhanda told ANI.

Dhanda won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast. The 25-year-old said competition in the wrestling is increasing day-by-day and they are training accordingly.

"Day-by-day competition is increasing and according to that we are training and becoming better. We will try doing better in the upcoming events and Olympics," Dhanda said.

Dhanda said country expects medals from wrestling in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and for that she is training hard.

"From last three games, wrestling is the only game-winning consecutive medals for the country in Olympics so it is justified to have expectations from the game and this time also we will try to bring medals for the country," Dhanda said.

"Ahead of World Championships, we will attend a preparatory camp at Kazakhstan to adapt to the environment. My aim is to bag a medal of India in Olympics," she added. (ANI)

