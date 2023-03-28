"Proud moment for all of us" RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulates Indian boxer for winning gold medals in Women's World Boxing C'ships

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday congratulated Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora for winning the gold medals at the Women's World Boxing Championships and said pugilists "outstanding" accomplishments will steer India's future to great heights.

India capped off an outstanding campaign by finishing with the highest gold medals (four) at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship after the nation's illustrious pugilists Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain recorded stellar victories by contrasting margins in the finals at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on Sunday.

Alongside Nikhat and Lovlina, 2022 Commonwealth Games medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and three-time Asian medallist Saweety Boora (81kg) were the other gold medallists for the hosts.

"This is a proud moment for all of us. Our women boxers have created history in the Women's World Boxing Championship held in New Delhi by winning 4 gold medals," Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said Rajya Sabha.

"Our congratulations to Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora. Their outstanding accomplishments will steer India's future to great heights, inspiring and motivating young aspiring athletes," he added.



The reigning World champion Nikhat (50kg) defeated Nguyem Thi Tam of Vietnam to win gold for a second consecutive year at the tournament while the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina (75kg) claimed her maiden Worlds gold with a 5-2 win on points after the bout was reviewed against Caitlin Parker of Australia.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Zareen and said that she is an outstanding champion and she has made India proud on many occasions.

"Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for her spectacular victory at the World Boxing Championships and winning a Gold. She is an outstanding champion whose success has made India proud on many occasions," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister also congratulated Lovlina and wrote, "Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal." (ANI)

