Representative image
Representative image

Provisional entry lists announced for IAAF World Athletics Championships

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:41 IST

Doha [Qatar], Sept 19 (ANI): One-thousand-nine-hundred athletes from 209 teams will be in action in Doha during the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019, provisional entry list confirmed on Thursday.
There are 1928 entries for the tournament, out of which 1039 are men and 889 women.
Out of 44 individual winners from two years ago, 38 will be defending their titles in Doha in the upcoming Championships.
All 30 of the newly minted Diamond League champions will also be in action in the tournament.
Allyson Felix, the most decorated athlete in The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships history, will have the opportunity of increasing her record tally.
The US sprinter currently has 16 World Championships medals (11 gold, three silver and two bronze) and has been named as part of USA's 4x400m squad.
Spanish Jesus Angel Garcia will look to extend his own record number of appearances to 13.
She will also become the oldest competitor ever to take part in an IAAF World Championships.
The official start lists for the tournament will be available after the technical meeting on September 26. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:09 IST

Journey back into the team has been a long, hard one: Sushila...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam who has cemented her place as a regular in the women's national hockey team has said that making a comeback into the side after her injury was a long and hard one.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:49 IST

PV Sindhu crashes out of China Open

Changzhou [China], Sept 19 (ANI): Shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the China Open on Thursday, losing her second-round match against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:12 IST

Mohammad Azharuddin files nomination for post of HCA President

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has filed his nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:40 IST

Mismanagement kept Hima Das out of World Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After ace athlete Hima Das was ruled out of the World Championships due to back injury, it has now come into public domain that her injury was life-threatening and despite that she continued running in various championships in Europe.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:37 IST

This day, 13 years ago Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): On this day 13 years back, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history in the shortest format as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:36 IST

Saurabh Dubey replaces Dhrushant Soni in India U23 squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for Dhrushant Soni in the India U23 squad which is set to play a five-match one-day series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:06 IST

Shahid Afridi praises Virat Kohli, calls him 'great player'

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former Pakistan swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his batting in the second T20I against South Africa and called him a 'great player'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:30 IST

Cricket Ireland appoints Ed Joyce as head coach for women's team

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 19 (ANI): Cricket Ireland has announced former cricketer Ed Joyce as the permanent head coach of the women's cricket team on a two-year contract.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:55 IST

Stafanie Taylor completes 100 T20I matches

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor completed her 100th T20I on Wednesday as she played against Australia in the last third match of the T20 series in Bridgetown.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 08:44 IST

PCB fines Aliya Riaz, warns Najiha Alvi for showing dissent at...

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Aliya Riaz of PCB Blasters was fined 15 per cent of her match fee while her teammate Najiha Alvi received an official reprimand for level two and level one violations for showing dissent on umpire's decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 08:30 IST

Sri Lanka A squad announced for Bangladesh series

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced their 'A' team squad for the upcoming Test and ODI home series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:52 IST

Indian team 'formidable but not unbeatable': South African...

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After India beat South Africa by seven wickets, batsman Temba Bavuma said that the Indian team is "formidable but not unbeatable".

Read More
iocl