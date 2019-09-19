Provisional entry lists announced for IAAF World Athletics Championships

Doha [Qatar], Sept 19 (ANI): One-thousand-nine-hundred athletes from 209 teams will be in action in Doha during the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019, provisional entry list confirmed on Thursday.

There are 1928 entries for the tournament, out of which 1039 are men and 889 women.

Out of 44 individual winners from two years ago, 38 will be defending their titles in Doha in the upcoming Championships.

All 30 of the newly minted Diamond League champions will also be in action in the tournament.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated athlete in The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships history, will have the opportunity of increasing her record tally.

The US sprinter currently has 16 World Championships medals (11 gold, three silver and two bronze) and has been named as part of USA's 4x400m squad.

Spanish Jesus Angel Garcia will look to extend his own record number of appearances to 13.

She will also become the oldest competitor ever to take part in an IAAF World Championships.

The official start lists for the tournament will be available after the technical meeting on September 26. (ANI)

