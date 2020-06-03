PT Usha's school begins seasonal practice

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Former Olympic track and field athlete PT Usha on Wednesday announced that seasonal practice at Usha school is now underway with domestic competition in sight.

Usha took to Twitter to write: "Seasonal practice at Usha School is now underway, with the domestic competition in sight, scheduled Sept 12 onwards!"

Sports across the globe took a massive hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Sporting activities in India also were brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 crisis.

However, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) May 17 allowed sports complexes and stadiums to reopen without spectators.

On Wednesday, India registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 2,07,615, while the death toll rose to 5,815 according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood to 1,01,497 while 1,00,303 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

