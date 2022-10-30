Pune Half Marathon announces prize money of Rs 27.57 lakh for third edition

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Pune Half Marathon (PHM) is set to make a grand comeback with its third edition announced for November 27, 2022, and registrations have begun in full swing.

This year, the event has declared prize money of approximately Rs 28 lakh, up from Rs 21 lakh in the second edition, to be won across its race categories. The Pune Half Marathon promotes Indian runners and hence all prize money is reserved for Indian citizens only.

After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the marquee event of Pune's long-distance running is making a comeback with a bang. The race has also come up with an Rs 10 lakh bounty for national records in the half marathon category, for both men and women as read in a statement by Pune Half Marathon.



Pune Half Marathon features primarily four categories, which include the half marathon (21.1 km), a 10 km run, a 5 km run and a 3 km (family and fun) run.

Sharing his thoughts on the official announcement of the third edition of the PHM, Vikas Singh, CEO of APG Running and Fitpage, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce the return of the BAPHM, the most spectacular and eagerly awaited road-running event of the city. We promise our participants, volunteers and spectators that their wait of two years will be made worthwhile with a best-in-class experience this year."

"Also for the first time, we are introducing the Fitpage app, a robust technology-driven endurance-first platform, for the participants of the BAPHM. This will ensure that participants understand their current fitness levels better and start training using methods that are best suited for each individual. We are confident that the third BAPHM is destined for a grand success," added Singh.

The first edition of the Pune Half Marathon saw over 15,000 registrations and the second, held back in 2019, saw more than 20,000 running enthusiasts participate.

While multiple Olympic medallist Jack Daniels and legendary American distance runner Ryan Hall associated with the BAPHM in its first edition, Kenyan Janet Cherobon-Bawcom, the 2011 Boston Half Marathon Champion, was the brand ambassador in the second edition. (ANI)

