Punjab CM announces Rs 5 lakh prize for boxer Simranjit Kaur

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced Rs 5 lakh prize for boxer Simranjit Kaur, who recently booked her spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi accompanied by Simranjit Kaur and her family members met Captain Amarinder Singh this morning.

The Chief Minister said she had really made Punjab and every Punjabi proud and wished her the best of luck for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He assured that the State government would extend all possible support and cooperation to her in the future as well.

Also, Sodhi assured that the Sports Department would provide a suitable Government job as per her eligibility.

After securing a berth in the quadrennial event, Kaur became the first-ever Punjabi woman boxer to have qualified for the Olympics.

Kaur (60 kg), who hails from Ludhiana, defeated Mongolia's Namuun Monkhor 5-0 on March 10 in the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers to secure her spot in the coming Olympics. (ANI)

