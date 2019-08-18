Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi (Photo/Rana Gurmit S Sodhi Twitter)
Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi (Photo/Rana Gurmit S Sodhi Twitter)

Punjab Sports Minister congratulates state's Arjuna, Dronacharya awards nominees

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:14 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Sunday hailed the sporting talent in the state as three players and a coach have been recommended for Arjuna award and Dronacharya award respectively.
"The resurgence of Punjab in the sporting arena is around the corner as is evident from the list announced for the national sports honours such as the Arjuna award as well as the Dronacharya award," said Sodhi in a statement.
"The day is not far off when Punjab courtesy the pro-active sports initiatives of the present State government would reclaim its numero uno spot as the sports powerhouse of the country," added the minister.
Sodhi also congratulated the winners on their marvellous achievements and assured all support from the side of Punjab government for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Three players from Punjab, namely, shooter Anjum Moudgill, athlete Tejinder Pal Singh Toor (Shotput) and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Football) have been recommended for the prestigious 'Arjuna Award'.
The athletics coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon was also recommended for the coveted 'Dronacharya Award'.
Earlier, in the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy (MAKA), the top three positions went to the universities of Punjab with the Panjab University, Chandigarh bagging the top honour followed by the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, and the Punjabi University, Patiala, respectively in the second and third places. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:12 IST

Match winning century against New Zealand great source of...

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): After scoring a match-winning century, Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has said it is a great source of confidence for him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:33 IST

India face 1-2 defeat against New Zealand at Olympic Test Event

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 18 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team suffered a defeat at the hands of world number eight New Zealand by 1-2 in their second match of the Olympic Test Event at the Oi Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:07 IST

Guinness Book of World Records holder Chinmay creates another...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Guinness Book of World Records holder Chinmay Prabhu made another world record of solving pyraminx (pyramid-shaped rubik's cube) puzzles while riding a bicycle on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:26 IST

Hockey India congratulates Kothajit Singh on featuring in 200th match

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Hockey India congratulated defender Kothajit Singh Khadangbam for featuring in his 200th international match on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:09 IST

Steve Smith ruled out of final day of second Ashes Test

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Australia's batsman Steve Smith was ruled out of the final day of the second Ashes Test due to a delayed concussion after being struck on the neck by a bouncer from England pacer Jofra Archer on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:35 IST

Mane trying everything to help Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): After displaying a brilliant performance against Southampton on Saturday, Liverpool's Sadio Mane said that he is trying everything to help the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:57 IST

It was a fantastic hundred by Dimuth: Kane Williamson

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): New Zealand captain Kane Williamson praised Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's brilliant match-winning ton saying that it was a 'fantastic hundred'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:41 IST

Rakheem Cornwall feeling 'great' after named in West Indies Test squad

St. John's [Antigua], Aug 18 (ANI): West Indies spinner Rakheem Cornwall, who was named in the Test squad against India, is feeling great to be selected in the longest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 16:07 IST

Bale a great player, says Casemiro

Leeds [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has praised his teammate Gareth Bale, saying the 30-year-old is a great player and is very important for the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:38 IST

Muhammed Anas wins gold medal in 300m race at Athleticky Mitink Reiter

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Indian ace athlete Muhammed Anas bagged a gold medal in the 300m race at the Athleticky Mitink Reiter in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 14:24 IST

Indian women's team hold Australia to 2-2 draw at Olympic Test Event

Toyko [Japan], Aug 18 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team held Australia to a 2-2 draw in their second round-robin match of the Olympic Test Event at the Oi Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 13:47 IST

Shoaib Akhtar criticises Archer for not checking up on Smith

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar criticised England pacer Jofra Archer for not checking up on Australian batsman Steve Smith after striking him on the neck by a bouncer.

Read More
iocl