Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh approves cash rewards for over 3000 players, coaches from the state

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 18 (ANI): Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh on Monday approved the cash prize to the players and coaches hailing from the state who performed exceedingly well at the state, national and international level.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab government today, a total of over 3000 players would be given prize money amounting to Rs 11 crores for the year 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The decision was taken here in a meeting held at Punjab Bhawan summoned under the aegis of the Sports Minister. The meeting was attended by Secretary Sports Ajoy Sharma, Director Parminder Singh, Secretary-General Punjab Olympic Association Raja KS Sidhu, Sports expert and Committee Member Arjuna Awardee Colonel Balbir Singh and Jaipal Singh apart from Deputy Director Sports Authority of India.

After the meeting, Pargat Singh said that the State Government is committed to rewarding the players winning medals in various sports till the International level with the cash prizes as per the Sports policy, as per the statement.



He also mentioned that these awards lying dormant for 2 years would be given within one month and the list of players and coaches would be finalized in few days.

The Sports Minister directed the department that no player who has earned laurels for Punjab, should be left behind with regard to receiving the cash prize.

Giving details, he said that more than 1000 players, as well as coaches, would be the recipient of cash prizes while for the year 2019-20, more than 2000 players and Coaches would receive the honours.

In another decision, Pargat Singh decided to summon the meeting of awardees and ex Olympians belonging to Punjab in which the issues afflicting them would be thoroughly discussed and suggestions taken to create a congenial atmosphere for sports.

In the same vein, a meeting would also be held with the Punjab Olympic Association to have more robust coordination with the other sports associations. (ANI)

