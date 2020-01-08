PV Sindhu advances to the second round of Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Jan 8 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday advanced to the second round of the ongoing Malaysia Masters badminton tournament.

She defeated Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-15, 21-13 in the first round match that lasted 35 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal also made it to the second round after defeating Lianne Tan 21-15, 21-17.

However, Sai Praneeth was knocked out in the first round. The 27-year-old faced a straight-game defeat at the hands of Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 11-21, 15-21.

On Tuesday, the Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of the tournament after losing to Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. (ANI)