PV Sindhu, Ashwini Ponnappa wish 'Happy New Year' to their fans

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa on Tuesday extended warm wishes to their fans on social media as they get wrapped in New Year spirit.

Sindhu took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself.

The caption to the post read: "2019: thank you for the love, happiness, blessings, losses, sadness, lessons, failures and accomplishments, This year went by fast, Time is so valuable Next year, I am going to make most of it. Here's to 2020 being filled with: less stress and more faith. Genuine friendships and less forced interactions. More laughter and fewer tears. Zero drama. Hard work, success and time to do things that matter most. CHEERS if your ready, too 2020: let's do this, I'm ready for new experiences, challenges and grateful in advance for everything that is yet to come #2019#timepassestoofast#decade#2020#letsdothis."



Badminton player Ponnappa took to Twitter and wished everyone Happy New Year. She also thanked her fans for all the support.

Create your own sunshine and smile !! 💕Happy new year everyone!Hope you have a lovely 2020.Thanks a ton for all your love and support 🙏🏻 #grateful pic.twitter.com/NUuqAiRGmf — Ashwini Ponnappa (@P9Ashwini) December 31, 2019



Indian Shuttler Gutta Jwala took to Twitter and posted a boomerang video, in which she was seen spending time at the gym. The caption to the post read: "Happy 2020."



Earlier, India cricket head coach Ravi Shastri shared a picture of Team India and wished them a Happy New Year. (ANI).