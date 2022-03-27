PV Sindhu claims Swiss Open 2022 crown after defeating Ongbamrungphan in final

Basel [Switzerland], March 27 (ANI): India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday claimed the Swiss Open 2022 women's singles crown here at St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel.

This is Sindhu's second Super 300 title of the year. She has won Syed Modi International back in January.

Battling it out at court 1, the double Olympic medallist Indian defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes. With this win, Sindhu now has a head-to-head record of 16-1 against the Thai player.



Sindhu got to a fast start in the final as she gathered a 3-0 lead in the first game. But Thai shuttler refused to get overpowered as she levelled the game at 3-3. The first game moved at a steady pace and with the score of 9-9 on board, the two impressive points gave Sindhu an 11-9 lead at the first interval.

It was neck to neck battle after the resumption as Ongbamrungphan raised her level to get in a point difference against the Indian at 16-15. But Sindhu then held her nerve and won the last five points out of six to capture the first game.

Sindhu went off the blocks too quickly in the second game as she gathered a massive nine points lead at the mid-game break. After the change of the ends, with such a massive lead, the experienced Indian shuttler never faced any actual resistance in the game. Sindhu comfortably won the second game by 21-8. (ANI)

