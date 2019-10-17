PV Sindhu crashes out of Denmark Open

Odense [Denmark], Oct 17 (ANI): Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the Denmark Open, losing her second-round match against South Korea's An Se Young 14-21, 17-21 here on Thursday.

In the 40-minute long encounter, Reigning world champion Sindhu gave a tough fight in the second game but did not look promising in the first game. Young outclassed Sindhu to proceed in the next round of the tournament.

Shuttler Sai Praneeth was thrashed 6-21, 14-21 in his second-round match against Japan's Kento Momota.

Earlier in the day, Shuttler Sameer Verma crashed out after facing a defeat against Chen Long.

Yesterday, Saina Nehwal was knocked out after facing a defeat against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 15-21, 21-23 in her first-round match.

Nehwal after failing to secure the first game gave a tough competition in the next game. She lost the match in two-straight games that lasted for 37 minutes. (ANI)

