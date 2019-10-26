PV Sindhu knocked out of French Open

Paris [France], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Friday (local time) was knocked out of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.

Sindhu lost her quarter-final match against Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying 16-21, 26-24, 17-21.

The 24-year-old Sindhu dropped her first game of the tournament, but she made a remarkable comeback in the second game.

The second game saw both Sindhu and Ying going back and forth, and the entire game lasted for 33 minutes, but in the end, Sindhu came out triumphant.

However, Sindhu failed to create winning momentum in the final game as Taiwan's Ying managed to wrap up the match in about 75 minutes.

Earlier in the day, men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advanced to the semi-finals of the French Open.

The duo defeated Denmark's pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-13, 22-20 in the quarter-finals.

The Indian pair won the first game quite comprehensively and they carried on with their winning momentum to wrap up the match in about 39 minutes.

Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the French Open as well after she lost her quarter-final match against South Korea's An Se Young 20-22, 21-23.

The first game went back and forth between both the opponents and in the end, Young managed to win it in 22 minutes. The South Korean capitalised on the winning momentum and she wrapped up the match in about 49 minutes.

On Wednesday, Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the French Open too after facing a first-round defeat against Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 7-21, 14-21.

In the 55-minute long encounter, Srikanth defeated his opponent in the first game. However, Chou made a comeback and thrashed Srikanth in the second and third games to proceed to the second round.

Parupalli Kashyap was also knocked out after facing a defeat against Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 11-21, 9-21 in his first-round match. (ANI)

