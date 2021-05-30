PV Sindhu 'ready and excited' to represent India at Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Ace shuttler PV Sindhu is "ready and excited" to represent India in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after five long years.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 this year after getting postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju shared a video on Twitter wishing every athlete the very best for the Tokyo games.

Sindhu thanked the Sports Minister for the "overwhelming" support.

"The support is always overwhelming! We are ready and so excited to represent India on this iconic stage! 5 years in the making- I cannot wait and good luck to all my fellow Olympians," Sindhu tweeted.



Bhavani Devi, who created history by becoming the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympic Games, also thanked Rijiju for believing in her. The fencer said she will give her best in the Tokyo Games.

"Thank you @KirenRijiju sir for believing in us. We assure our best efforts and dedication," Bhavani tweeted.

The Sports Minister has exuded confidence about the athletes' performance at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and said "India is ready to go and shine".

Rijiju also invited every Indian to cheer for the athletes featuring in the megaevent as they continue to train for the Tokyo Olympics.

"I invite every Indian to cheer for our athletes as they train to win laurels for India despite difficult times. Yes, India is ready to go and shine at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics," Rijiju tweeted.

Also, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday confirmed that its entire contingent bound for the Olympics will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the Tokyo Games.

The IOA has also said its entire contingent has at least received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while some have been fully vaccinated as well. (ANI)

