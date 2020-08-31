PV Sindhu reveals who inspired her to play sports

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Indian badminton player PV Sindhu on Saturday revealed that her father inspired her to take up sports.

During an Instagram live session on the Bank of Baroda's official account, Sindhu talked on a range of topics.

On being asked about her inspiration she said: "Dad inspired me to play sports when I took up badminton he never questioned my choice."

When asked "which alternate career would you have chosen", Sindhu replied that as a child she wanted to be a doctor, but now she thinks badminton is better.

Reflecting on how she spent her day during the lockdown, the ace shuttler said she spent more time with family and picked up hobbies that she never had time for earlier.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected all of us, and according to Sindhu, players will have to get used to playing future matches without spectators.

For those who wanted to know how she manages stress, Sindhu said: "When I am on the court I think about myself and my expectations and not what others' expectations are." (ANI)

