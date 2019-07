PV Sindhu withdraws from Thailand Open, Saina to play

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday withdrew her name from the Thailand Open.

Olympic silver-medallist Sindhu, who lost the Indonesia Open final and then Japan Open quarter-final to Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, will not take part in the Thailand Open main draw which commences on July 31.

"#ThailandOpenSuper500 #pvsindhu has withdrawn from #Thailand as the main rounds take off from today. Let's wish the shuttlers all the best. #IndiaontheRise #badminton," BAI Media tweeted.



The 24-year-old did not tell any specific reason for withdrawing her name from the competition.



Although seventh-seeded Saina Nehwal will begin the women's singles campaign in a qualifier match on Wednesday.

Earlier, 29-year-old Nehwal withdrew her name from the Indonesia Open and then in Japan Open on medical grounds. (ANI)