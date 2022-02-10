PVL: Ahmedabad Defenders defeat Hyderabad Black Hawks 4-1

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Defenders recorded their second victory in consecutive days after defeating Hyderabad Black Hawks in the sixth match of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Ahmedabad Defenders took down Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-13, 15-10, 15-12, 15-8, 9-15. Ahmedabad picked up two points from this match. Ahmedabad Defenders' Captain Muthusamy was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Jishnu PV's calm finish helped the Hyderabad Black Hawks take the lead at 8-7 in the first set. John Joseph E J effected a superb block and helped the Black Hawks extend their lead. However, the Defenders won two Super Points in a row and took the lead at 12-11. The Ahmedabad side rode on the momentum and wrapped up a closely-fought set at 15-13.

Manoj LM's fabulous block helped the Defenders take the lead at 7-5 in the second set. Shon T John stood tall with his spikes as the Ahmedabad side continued to forge ahead. John also pulled off a magnificent block and put the Defenders in the driver's seat at 13-9.

Thereafter, Angamuthu's superb spike wrapped up the second set at 15-10 and put the Defenders 2-0 ahead in the match.



The two teams played out a neck-to-neck contest and were locked at 10-10 in the third set. Thereafter, Luis Antonio Arias' fantastic spike helped the Black Hawks win a Super Point and take the lead at 12-11.

But, the Defenders won a Super Point soon after and regained the lead at 13-12. Manoj LM pulled off a fantastic block as the Defenders sealed the match with a 15-12 victory in the third set.

Shon T John produced a fantastic spike and Angamuthu effected a block as the Defenders dominated the fourth set at 12-8. Saju Prakash Meyal pulled off a block as the Defenders comfortably closed out the fourth set at 15-8 and took a 4-0 lead in the match, threatening to register a clean sweep and take an extra point.

However, the Black Hawks regained momentum in the final set and took a massive lead at 9-5. S V Guru Prasanth produced a fabulous spike as the Hyderabad side extended their lead further. The Black Hawks rode on the momentum and eventually closed out the final set at 15-9.

The Bengaluru Torpedoes will be up against the Hyderabad Black Hawks in the first match of the day on 11 February 2022 at 1900 hrs, meanwhile, the Chennai Blitz and the Kolkata Thunderbolts will take on each other in the second match of the day at 2100 hrs at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. (ANI)

