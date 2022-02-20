PVL: Ahmedabad Defenders take down Kolkata Thunderbolts, storm into semis

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): Ahmedabad Defenders booked a place in the last four after defeating Kolkata Thunderbolts 7-15, 15-10, 15-13, 15-14, 10-15 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Ahmedabad moved to the top of the table with 8 points from 5 matches. Ahmedabad Defenders' Shon T John was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Rahul K and Vinit Kumar got the Kolkata Thunderbolts off to a great start as the side took the lead at 7-3 in the first set. Captain Ashwal Rai also stood tall as Kolkata kept forging ahead. Vinit pulled off a fantastic smash to help the Thunderbolts win a Super Point and take a massive lead at 13-7. The Thunderbolts eventually wrapped up the first set at 15-7.

Shon T John effected two magnificent spikes as the Defenders took the lead at 6-3 in the second set. The Thunderbolts committed a few unforced errors as Ahmedabad dominated the second set at 13-6. The Defenders eventually closed out the second set at 15-10 to get on board.



The Thunderbolts and the Defenders played out a hard-fought contest and were locked at 9-9 in the third set. The Kolkata Skipper Ashwal Rai pulled off a brilliant spike and a block to help his team take the lead at 12-11, but Angamuthu also effected a brilliant spike as the Defenders levelled the scores at 12-12. Thereafter, Hardeep Singh produced a brilliant spike to help his team close out the third set at 15-13 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Angamuthu pulled off a brilliant spike and Manoj LM effected a superb block as the Defenders took the lead at 10-8 in the fourth set. However, Vinit produced a fantastic smash as the Thunderbolts levelled the scores at 11-11. But, Shon T John stood tall and helped the Defenders win a Super Point and take the lead at 13-11.

Thereafter, Ashwal showed his brilliance as Kolkata leveled the scores at 13-13. However, the Defenders held their nerve and closed out the fourth set at 15-14 to seal the match.

The Kolkata side gained the momentum and took the lead at 8-6 in the final set. Thereafter, Ashwal effected a fantastic block as the Thunderbolts continued to forge ahead. Kolkata eventually wrapped up the final set at 15-10.

The Ahmedabad Defenders registered their fourth victory in five matches at the Prime Volleyball League. The Chennai Blitz will go up against Bengaluru Torpedoes on Sunday. (ANI)

