PVL: Ashwal Rai's blistering spikes takes Kolkata Thunderbolts to 4-1 win over Chennai Blitz

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Kolkata Thunderbolts recorded their second victory of the season after defeating Chennai Blitz 10-15, 15-11, 15-10, 15-12, 15-13 in the Prime Volleyball League here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Kolkata picked up two points from this match. Kolkata's Rahul K was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Bruno Da Silva's Super Serve put the Chennai Blitz ahead at 5-3, but Kolkata Thunderbolts Captain Ashwal Rai kept his team in the contest. Akhin GS pulled off a brilliant spike as the Blitz extended their lead further. Moments later, Naveen Raja Jacob helped his team win a Super Point through a fabulous spike. Thereafter, another calm finish by Jacob helped the Blitz take the first set 15-10.



Rahul K pulled off a brilliant spike to help the Thunderbolts take the lead at 7-6 in the second set, but a spike by Akhin leveled the scores yet again. However, Rahul carried out a Super Serve as the Thunderbolts gained the momentum at 12-9. Thereafter, Kolkata effected a superb block to wrap up the second set and get on board.

Rahul continued to produce brilliant serves in the third set as Kolkata took the lead at 5-2. Mohamed Riyazudeen effected a fantastic spike as Kolkata continued to dominate in the third set. The Thunderbolts rode on the momentum and eventually recorded a 2-1 lead in the match.

Chennai and Kolkata played out another close contest and were locked at 9-9 in the fourth set, however, a superb spike by Shameemudeen A helped Kolkata win a Super Point and take the lead at 11-9. The Thunderbolts won another Super Point before sealing the match with a 15-12 win in the fourth set.

The two teams got into another hard-fought battle in the final set as the score read 7-7. Anu James pulled off a brilliant spike, but the Blitz held the lead at 9-8. Moments later, Vinit Kumar produced a fabulous spike as Kolkata leveled the scores at 11-11. The Thunderbolts won a crucial Super Point before Ashwal Rai's spike helped the team take the fifth set at 15-13. (ANI)

