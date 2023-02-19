PVL: Chennai Blitz hope to get back to winning ways against Ahmedabad Defenders

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], February 19 (ANI): After a solid 4-1 win over the Mumbai Meteors in the second season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, the Ahmedabad Defenders will be gearing up for another battle against the Chennai Blitz set to take place on Sunday.

Angamuthu has been the key player for the Defenders this season. But the star performer insists that Chennai are an equally strong side despite not winning for the past two games.

"We do not think about how the teams have performed before - and we just focus on our strategies and we just focus on our own game. Chennai are a strong team and they are equally capable. So, we want to play as per our own strengths and avoid any errors and win the match," Angamuthu said.



"We just want to continue the winning momentum in the next three games. Hope to do the same against Chennai Blitz," he added.

Meanwhile, the Blitz camp is confident about facing off against an Ahmedabad squad that they have previously faced before last season. The Defenders did not tinker too much with their squad and kept their core set of players intact and Chennai Blitz setter Pinamma Prashanth believes it will help his team in preparing for the contest.

"We have played against Ahmedabad Defenders in the first season and they have kept the majority of their squad intact. So, we already know the areas that we need to work on and we have made preparations accordingly and we feel we do not make any changes to our strategies," he said.

"We have to go all out to win the matches. Angamuthu is in form and we have planned to block him, so we can play in the long defence. We have back-to-back matches which are tough, but all the other teams have similar challenges. It's a tournament and we have to play accordingly and we have to focus on winning," he signed off. (ANI)

