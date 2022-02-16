PVL: David Lee has been encouraging figure, says Calicut Heroes' Jerome Vinith

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is all set to witness its second double-header on Thursday when Chennai Blitz take on Calicut Heroes in the first match of the day and the Ahmedabad Defenders go up against the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the second match of the day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Reflecting on their first victory of the season on Monday, Calicut Heroes' Captain Jerome Vinith said, "We were really happy after putting up a great performance in our last match against Bengaluru Torpedoes because we needed the win. After losing two matches, we needed to take our game to the next level. "

"I hope we can continue to keep winning matches. It's also been great to have David Lee in our camp. He has been an encouraging figure within the group, both on and off the court," he added.



The Ahmedabad Defenders have been in terrific form, winning three out of three matches. When asked about the reasons behind their success, Ahmedabad Defenders' Captain Muthusamy said, "We've been playing really well and recorded three wins out of three matches. The players are coordinating really well on the court. That's been our main strength."

"We also have a good all-round team and we have all our bases covered. All the departments have contributed to our victories and we have played as a cohesive unit. Our goal at the moment is to reach the Final and we are working well towards that," Muthusamy added.

Speaking ahead of their encounter against Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes' captain Ranjit Singh said, "We have to ensure that we don't repeat the mistakes we made in our previous two matches. Our next two matches are very important for us and we will try our best to win both matches.

"I feel we have to improve our first passing and blocking. The Ahmedabad Defenders have been playing very well, but any team can win on its day. They are high on confidence, but anything can happen during the game," Ranjit Singh added.

The second double-header of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) will begin at 1850 hrs at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI)

