PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks register 5-0 clean sweep against Chennai Blitz

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 13 (ANI): Hyderabad Black Hawks became the first side in the Prime Volleyball League to register a 5-0 victory after defeating Chennai Blitz 15-14, 15-11, 15-14, 15-7, 15-13 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad picked up three points from this match (two points for the win and an extra point for winning the match 5-0) and Hyderabad Black Hawks' SV Guru Prasanth was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Naveen Raja Jacob and Bruno Da Silva got the Chennai Blitz off to a strong start as the side took the lead at 6-2. Akhin GS also stood tall with a fabulous spike as the Blitz held the lead at 14-9.

However, Guru Prasanth and Praful S put up a spirited performance as the Black Hawks made a remarkable comeback and leveled the scores at 14-14. Chennai missed a spike as the Black Hawks stole the first set at 15-14.

The Blitz regained the momentum and took a three-point lead at 8-5 in the second set. George Antony pulled off a superb spike, but the Blitz still held the lead at 11-10. Moments later, Jacob missed a spike and as Hyderabad leveled the scores at 11-11.

Asifmon put the Black Hawks in the driver's seat with a Super Serve as the team led at 13-11. Hyderabad eventually wrapped up the set at 15-11 and took a 2-0 lead in the match.



A fantastic block by Akhin helped Chennai win a Super Point and take the lead at 7-5. However, Hyderabad kept fighting and eventually leveled the scores at 8-8. Prasanth carried out a fantastic spike and Amit Gulia effected a brilliant block as the Black Hawks leveled the scores at 12-12.

Jobin Varghese pulled off a brilliant spike to hand Chennai the lead at 14-13, but Hyderabad leveled the scores at 14-14. Thereafter, Captain Vipul Kumar and John Joseph EJ effected a fabulous block as the Black Hawks won another close set at 15-14 and sealed the match.

The Black Hawks rode on their momentum and took a massive lead at 5-1 in the fourth set. Hyderabad eventually closed out the fourth set and threatened to register a clean sweep and take an extra point from this match.

The Chennai Blitz and Hyderabad Black Hawks played out another hard-fought contest in the final set and were locked at 7-7. Jobin Varghese produced a magnificent spike as the Blitz took the lead at 10-9.

Chennai pulled off a brilliant block to win a Super Point and extend their lead further. Varghese continued to shine as Chennai stayed ahead at 13-12. But Hyderabad regained the lead at 14-13 and registered a 5-0 victory after taking the fifth set at 15-13.

The Hyderabad Black Hawks registered their second victory in four matches at the Prime Volleyball League.

The Calicut Heroes will take on Bengaluru Torpedoes at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI)

