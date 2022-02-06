PVL is really good opportunity for our team, says Kolkata Thunderbolts' Anu James

Hyderabad [Telangana], February 6 (ANI): Kolkata Thunderbolts' Anu James on Sunday said that the upcoming Prime Volleyball League will be a really good experience for his team.

The season of PVL began on February 5 and the final will be held on February 27. The tournament is being held at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

"The Prime Volleyball League will be a really good experience for our team. It's been nice to practice with my teammates and we are ready for the tournament. We have good international players in Matthew August and Ian Satterfield and we have fantastic icon players in Ashwal Rai and Vinit Kumar. We have the team to perform well in this competition," said Anu James in a statement.



When asked about his family background, the Attacker said, "My parents have been supportive of my volleyball career. My father is a labour worker in Kuwait and my mother is a homemaker. I have not spent a lot of time with my father. He comes to visit my mother and myself every three years. He spends three months with us whenever he comes home. I have never visited my father in Kuwait. It's been difficult, but we are used to it now."

"I started playing volleyball because my father is also a volleyball player. I started playing the game after the 10th standard. My family's situation wasn't very good and therefore I started learning the game very late in my life. My father, who has played at the district and club level, is a farmer and my mother is a homemaker. My father still continues to play for a club," he added.

The 25-year-old also spoke about grabbing every opportunity he got during his volleyball career, "I got a lot of chances in my life and I tried my best every time I got an opportunity. I am the only one in my family to pass 12th standard and go to college and that's why I am here today. I learned a lot about the game of volleyball in my college days."

The Calicut Heroes will take on the Kolkata Thunderbolts at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in the third match of the Prime Volleyball League in Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI)

