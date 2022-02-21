PVL: Kochi Blue Spikers to face Ahmedabad Defenders

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Kochi Blue Spikers are set to take on Ahmedabad Defenders in the 20th match of the Prime Volleyball League here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of their match against the Defenders, Kochi Blue Spikers' Captain Karthik said, "Our last two league matches are very important for us. We have to make sure that we play well and we win the matches. We are training well for the games. We have a chance of going through to the Semi-Finals and we are going to take it one match at a time. The team is in a positive mindset and we'll make sure we'll go all out in our last two league matches."



When asked about the aspects that the team needs to improve on, the Middle Blocker said, "We have been missing a few crucial Super Points, which have cost us matches. There have been times when we have attained a good lead and then we have given it up in one crucial moment. The coaches and the management have noticed that and we will try to hold on to our lead in the upcoming matches."

Speaking ahead of their match against Kochi, Ahmedabad Defenders' Manoj LM said, "We are really happy to reach the Semi-Finals. We are focussing on winning our match against Kochi Blue Spikers at the moment. We are not worried about whom we meet in the Semis, we will give our best in the match. We are coordinating really well on the court and everyone has been supporting each other throughout the tournament."

The Defenders have registered four wins in five matches in the tournament so far. When asked about the reasons behind their success, Manoj said, "Our coaches have done a great job. Their efforts have helped us perform very well in this tournament. Both the Head Coaches - Dakshinamoorthy sir and Sajad sir have been great pillars for the team this season. The owners and the management of the team have also provided great support to the players and because of that the players have trust and belief in themselves." (ANI)

