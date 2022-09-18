Rajasthan to give 2 pc reservation to sportspersons in government jobs

Jaipur [Rajasthan], September 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that there will be two per cent reservation in government jobs for sportspersons in the state.

The Chief Minister, who was addressing the closing ceremony of block-level competitions of Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics at Nainwan, Bundi, said the state government has taken continuous decisions in the interest of sports and sportspersons.



"The state government has taken continuous decisions in the interest of sports and players, two per cent reservation for players in government jobs, out-of-turn jobs for 229 talented players, as well as provision of pension for coaches and players," he said.

The Congress leader also informed the increase in prize money for athletes who win medals at major international events.

"The government has increased the prize money for players who won international medals to Rs 3 crore. A large number of participants of all age groups have participated in the Rural Olympic Games. Participation in sports will help the participants to maintain good health. Together with the ability to make decisions with foresight, the spirit of mutual brotherhood is developed," Gehlot said. (ANI)

