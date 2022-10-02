Rajiv Sethu shines with yet another podium in Final Round of INMRC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 2 (ANI): The racing action on day 1 of the final round of MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 closed with Honda SK69 Racing team's Rajiv Sethu continuing to gain on the points tally after clinching second place on the podium in Pro-165cc race of the national championship.

Starting from fourth on the grid, Rajiv moved one position down in the first lap. But the strategist maintained his calm and waited for the right moment to get on the top order. Executing his skills and making full use of opportunities, Rajiv pushed the throttle and climbed up to second place in lap 5. Continuing to give hard time to other riders, Rajiv finished the race at 11:51.067 and confirmed his second place on the podium. His teammate Senthil Kumar did not finish the race due to some technical glitch in the machine.

Speaking on riders' performance in the penultimate race, Prabhu Nagaraj - Operating Officer, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "It has been an exciting season for Honda Racing India thus far. The consistent performance by Rajiv has bagged more points for the team and inched us closer to gaining the top position in the championship. On the other hand, 15 young and budding riders of the Honda India Talent Cup too rode fiercely. Sarthak Chavan and Raheesh Khatri once again put up a repeated show by finishing first in today's NSF250R & CBR150R races. With just one race to spare, we are all geared up to close the season with more power-packed performances."



The 6 laps race 1 of Honda India Talent CUP NSF250R was well fought amongst the 8 next gen-riders. Pune's Sarthak Chavan took the headway immediately after starting the race from the second position. Thereafter, the racing action continued between him and the pole starter Mohsin P to take the top honours. Displaying finesse in his riding despite having an injured finger, Sarthak Chavan took away the chequered flag and lapped it back home at 11:15.886. Malappuram's Mohsin P, who brought a tough fight to the golden boy Sarthak Chavan, settled for the second position in today's race. Joining them on the podium is local lad Shyam Sundar who finished third with a total time of 11:17.075. Recording the best lap of 1:50.950 in today's race, Bengaluru's AS James finished fourth.



There was an incredible start to the finale round of Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R class by Mumbai's Raheesh Khatri. The 14-year-old rider once again made his way to the first position with a comfortable lead of 8.136 seconds and recorded best lap of 2:08.263. Fighting a head-on battle with Raheesh was Bengaluru's Harshith V Bogar and Kolhapur's Siddesh Sawant. Starting the race from fifth, 18-year-old Harshith finished second (Total time - 13:06.690). He was followed by 20-year-old Siddesh who finished third with total time of 13:06.845, missing the second spot with a difference of only 0.155 seconds.

Today's race of Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make saw a splendid performance by Chennai's G Balaji from start to finish. Racing his finest from the get-go, Balaji secured the first position with a total time of 13:37.03 and recorded the best lap of 2:14.498. Despite the tough qualifying, Romario John quickly climbed to P2 from his 8th position start on lap 1 but he could not finish the race due to a crash in the third lap. The battle for podium finishes then continued between Mumbai's Kayan Zubin Patel and Valliyor's T Ramakrishnan who ultimately secured second and third position respectively, having a difference of 0.341 seconds in their total timing. (ANI)

