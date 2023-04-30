Ranking round finish for Ganemat Sekhon at Cairo Shotgun World Cup

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): India's Ganemat Sekhon, shot well to qualify third in the women's skeet competition at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Cairo, Egypt, before bowing out in eighth place in the ranking round on Saturday.



Gurjoat Khangura in the men's skeet, however, missed a top-eight finish, when he went out in a shoot-off for the final qualifying spot. Those were the best Indian results on day three of the competitions which saw the first medals being awarded. Rio Olympic champion Gabrielle Rossetti of Italy won the men's skeet even as teenaged Chinese Jiang Yiting, sealed a first world cup win with a triumph in the women's skeet competition, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Ganemat shot a perfect 25 in the fifth and final qualifying round earlier in the day to finish with a score of 117. That tied her with Italian Chiara Di Marziantonio whom she beat in a shoot-off 2-1 to claim the third spot behind Yiting and German Nadine Messerschmidt who shot 121 and 118 respectively. Maheshwari Chauhan shot 118 to finish 18th among the contenders while Darshna Rathore shot 110 to end in 26th place. Sanjan Sood, playing for ranking points, shot 104.

The Cairo Shotgun World Cup started from April 25 and will go on till May 5. (ANI)

