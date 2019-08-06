Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo/BAI Media Twitter)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo/BAI Media Twitter)

Rankireddy-Shetty becomes world-number nine after triumphing Thailand Open

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:03 IST

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 6 (ANI): After claiming the title of Thailand Open, Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the world number nine in the latest Badminton World Federation(BWF) rankings released on Tuesday.
Rankireddy-Shetty moved seven places up in the latest BWF rankings. In the final of the Thailand Open, unseeded Indian duo defeated Chinese pair Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen by 21-19, 18-21, 21-18.
Whereas Chinese pair Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen drops one place and now settles at the third spot, after facing defeat at the hands of Indian pair in the final.
In the men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma retained their 10th and 13th spot respectively. While Sai Praneeth also remains unchanged at 19th position.
Parupalli Kashyap moved three spots up and finished at 32nd spot. Shubhankar Dey also moved two spots up and finished at 39th spot.
In the women's singles, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal remain unchanged at fifth and eighth spot respectively.
In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy moved one place up and finished at 23rd place. (ANI)

