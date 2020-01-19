Jakarta [Indonesia], Jan 19 (ANI): Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon lifted the Indonesia Masters 2020 women's singles title after defeating Carolina Marin in the summit clash on Sunday.
Intanon defeated Marin 21-19, 11-21, 21-18 in one hour and twenty minutes long match. The clash went into three-games and both the shuttlers tried their 100 per cent to turn things in their favour.
Despite losing the first game, the Spanish shuttler made a comeback in the second game and claimed the game by 21-11. Intanon won the match by claiming the third game by 21-18.
On the other hand, Indian shuttlers crashed out of the tournament after losing their first-round matches. World Champion PV Sindhu was the only shuttler who proceeded to the second round of the tournament but failed to advance from there. (ANI)
Ratchanok Intanon lifts Indonesia Masters 2020 title
ANI | Updated: Jan 19, 2020 18:12 IST
Jakarta [Indonesia], Jan 19 (ANI): Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon lifted the Indonesia Masters 2020 women's singles title after defeating Carolina Marin in the summit clash on Sunday.