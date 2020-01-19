Ratchanok Intanon lifts Indonesia Masters 2020 title

Jakarta [Indonesia], Jan 19 (ANI): Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon lifted the Indonesia Masters 2020 women's singles title after defeating Carolina Marin in the summit clash on Sunday.

Intanon defeated Marin 21-19, 11-21, 21-18 in one hour and twenty minutes long match. The clash went into three-games and both the shuttlers tried their 100 per cent to turn things in their favour.

Despite losing the first game, the Spanish shuttler made a comeback in the second game and claimed the game by 21-11. Intanon won the match by claiming the third game by 21-18.

On the other hand, Indian shuttlers crashed out of the tournament after losing their first-round matches. World Champion PV Sindhu was the only shuttler who proceeded to the second round of the tournament but failed to advance from there. (ANI)

