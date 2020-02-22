Ravi Kumar Dahiya bags gold medal in Asian Wrestling Championships

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): India wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched a gold medal in the Asian Wrestling Championships here at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Hall on Saturday.

Ravi outclassed Tajikistan's Hikmatullo Vohidov 10-0 in the final bout of the 57kg category. Ravi defeated world champion Yuki Takahashi in his first match and later also secured a win over two-time world champion Nurislam Sanayev 7-2 to set up a summit bout against Vohidov.

Earlier in the day, ace wrestler Bajrang Punia settled for a silver medal after losing the final bout.

In the 65kg category final, Punia faced a 10-2 defeat at the hands of Japan's Takuto Otoguro. This is India's third silver medal of the day after Satyawart Kadian and Gaurav Baliyan lost their respective final bouts.

In the 97kg category, Kadian lost to Iran's Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goliej 10-0 in the final. The Iranian opponent had the upper hand in the match and clinched the gold medal.

In 79 kg category, Baliyan faced a defeat at the hands of Kyrgyzstan's Arsalan Budazhapov 5-7 in the closely fought bout. With the win, Budazhapov bagged the gold medal while Balyan settles for silver.

While in the 70kg category, Naveen conceded a 12-1 defeat to Uzbekistan's Meirzhan Ashirov in the bronze medal match. (ANI)