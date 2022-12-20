Recap of India's journey at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): 2022 has been quite the year! A lot was there for everyone to savour, cherish and even celebrate, while we also had some of the most challenging moments coming our way as well. Across sports, there have been events that made headlines. As we near the end of 2022, let's have a look at India's successful campaign at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

India's campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2022 officially ended, with 61 medals on the last day of the prestigious multi-sport event. While the figure was five short of last edition's tally of 66, the Indian contingent can certainly be pleased with the number, given that shooting was not a part of this edition at Birmingham.

Hockey player Manpreet Singh and badminton star PV Sindhu were the flag bearers of the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony. India had a fruitful campaign at Birmingham 2022, winning 61 medals (22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronzes). Wrestling topped the medal chart with 12 medals including six golds while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals.

BADMINTON



PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen bagged their first-ever CWG singles titles in badminton while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too claimed their first CWG men's doubles gold on the last day.

LAWN BOWLS



The Indian Lawn Bowls team created history by winning its first-ever medal in the sport, capturing Gold by defeating South Africa in the final of the women's fours event.

HOCKEY



Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team was unable to overturn the dominant Aussies and had to settle for a silver after suffering a 0-7 defeat.

TABLE TENNIS



Ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal won his second singles gold, expanding his overall medal tally to 13 at the Games. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran clinched his first CWG singles medal, a bronze.

The men's triple jump team created history with a 1-2 finish, as Eldhose Paul won gold and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid bagged a silver in the final of the men's triple jump. Avinash Sable bagged the silver medal smashing the Kenyan monopoly on the podium in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Tulika Maan and Shushila Devi headlined the success in judo with their silver medals.

BOXING





Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen won golds too in their respective categories.

CRICKET



India won the silver medal in the inaugural women's T20 cricket competition as well as a bronze medal in women's hockey.

WEIGHTLIFTING



Sanket Sargar was the first Indian to win a medal in Birmingham, clinching silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting category. Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian to win a gold medal at CWG 2022 while Jeremy Lalrinnunga was the first Indian man to clinch gold and finish the podium on top at Birmingham.

WRESTLING



Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won his second successive gold medal in CWGs. While Deepak Punia bagged his maiden medal in CWG and he got it done with gold under his kitty. Sakshi Malik also returned to her best and claimed gold to add more to India's tally.

It was India's fifth-best performance in the history of the event for India when compared to the number of medals bagged.

Following are India's top five CWG campaigns:

2010, New Delhi - 101 medals

2002, Manchester - 69 medals

2018, Gold Coast - 66 medals

2014, Glasgow - 64 medals

2022, Birmingham - 61 medals. (ANI)

