Recognition will motivate others to choose motor sport: Gaurav Gill

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): This year's Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill in motorsports, Gaurav Gill, on Sunday said that it is 'very, very important' to have recognitions and it will motivate others to pursue this sport as a career.

"Big thank you to the ministry and to the honourable Kiren Rijiju for the award and choosing motorsport as a proper sport and recognising us. It is very, very important to have recognition so that everyone can pursue this as a career," Gill told ANI.

Gill, who is in the national capital for the X1 Racing League, said the league is a 'unique format and a great opportunity'.

"It has been an interesting journey and I am back in Delhi with this league format, it is a unique format and a great opportunity," he said.

"Each team has five members including a lady driver and everyone is supposed to drive and all the points are taken forward to the next round which is in Chennai. So, we all have to put in a massive effort to ensure that we have maximum points and have the best position possible," Gill added.

On the other hand, Narain Karthikeyan feels that there is a need to have a stronger system at the grass-root level.

"Racing has come a long way in India. It is an expensive sport, there needs to be a lot of sponsors but we are trying to promote young drivers in our team. We need to have a stronger system for the grass-root level and when that happens, we will have more drivers," Karthikeyan said. (ANI)

