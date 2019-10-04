Representative image
Representative image

Reliance Foundation welcomes NBA to India, celebrates 6 years of India partnership

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A stadium full of boys and girls, all in the age of 10 to 16 years were at their sporting best as they cheered for their favourite team during the historic first-ever NBA game in India between Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings at the NSCI Dome, in Mumbai on Friday.
The children, who came to the arena representing the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program, were specially invited by Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation as part of its celebration of a successful 6 years partnership with the NBA in India.
It was a unique opportunity presented to these children to be part of the game and witness the NBA magic live from the courtside.
Over the years, Reliance Foundation Junior NBA has impacted 11 million children and trained 10,000 coaches in 34 cities of 20 Indian states.
"It is my dream to see India become a truly multi-sport nation. Reliance Foundation is excited to present the first-ever NBA game in India and share our joy of celebration of 6 years of NBA partnership with these wonderful and budding basketballers from our Junior NBA program. Promoting education and sports in children is my mission and I hope to see India on the pinnacle of the global sport," Nita Ambani said.
On the occasion, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the contribution of Reliance Foundation in promoting basketball in India by presenting the 'first' Match Ball to Nita Ambani as a symbol of NBA coming to India to play two pre-season games.
Nita Ambani and Adam Silver were joined by players, Myles Turner of Indiana Pacers and De'Aaron Fox of Sacramento Kings, to hand over the Match Ball to NBA game officials symbolizing the start of the first NBA game in India.
The match between both sides witnessed a huge turnout as spectators filled the NSCI Dome, in Mumbai to showcase their excitement towards the sport. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:24 IST

NBA India Games 2019: Indiana Pacers defeat Sacramento Kings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): In the first-ever NBA match in India, Indiana Pacers defeated Sacramento Kings 132-131 on Friday at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:16 IST

Liverpool coach confirms Matip, Shaqiri's absence from side's next match

London [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Friday confirmed that both Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri will be missing the team's next match against Leicester City in the ongoing Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:56 IST

This is my best hundred in my career so far, says Dean Elgar

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): After playing a knock of 160 runs on day three of the first Test against India, South Africa opening batsman Dean Elgar on Friday said that this inning is his best hundred of his career so far.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:43 IST

Elgar and De Kock batted really well, says Ashwin

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): After picking up a five-wicket haul in the first Test against South Africa, India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday lauded South Africa batsmen Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar, saying the credit needs to be given where it is due.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:04 IST

Bumrah is not someone you want to mess with, says KL Rahul

London [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): India batsman KL Rahul has praised team-mate Jasprit Bumrah and said the pacer is not someone you want to mess with as he is very competitive once he steps out on the park.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:07 IST

India women's hockey team held to 2-2 draw by Great Britain

Marlow [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team on Friday was held to a 2-2 draw by Great Britain in the side's last match of the side's tour of England.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:05 IST

Vizag Test: Elgar, de Kock script South Africa's fightback on day three

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock's knocks of 160 and 111 respectively ensured South Africa's fightback on day three of the first Test match against India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST

Vaibhav Gehlot elected as president of Rajasthan Cricket Association

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, on Friday was elected as the president of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:15 IST

Ravindra Jadeja becomes quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:01 IST

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya included in Target Olympic Podium Scheme

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday included wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:58 IST

Indian team assembles in Guwahati for preparatory camp ahead of...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Ahead of India's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh, the team on Friday assembled here for a preparatory camp.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:05 IST

Shafali Verma vouches for equal opportunities for girls

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma had to trim her and fight for a chance to play cricket, now after making her debut she has questioned the discrimination against girls and batted for an equal chance for females in all fields.

Read More
iocl