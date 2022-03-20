Reliance Foundation wins 2022 Sportstar Aces award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Reliance Foundation headed by Nita Ambani received the 2022 Sportstar Aces Chairperson's award for Social Good in the field of Sports here at Taj Mahal Palace.

Nita Ambani was not physically present at the event held on Saturday so Executive Director and Board of Member of Reliance Foundation Nikhil R Meswani received the award on behalf of their company but she sent across her message via video.

"I am honoured to receive this prestigious award on behalf of Reliance Foundation. My gratitude to Malini and the Hindu Group, for sharing and recognizing our passion for Indian sport!" said Reliance Foundation head Nita Ambani in the video played at the 2022 Sportstar Aces award.

Nita Ambani emphasized the young population as an advantage for the country to achieve new heights in the various field of sports.

"We are a young nation, brimming with talent, with nearly half of our population under the age of 25. With the right infrastructure, training and opportunities. I am sure they will make India proud, " explained Nita Ambani.



The Reliance Foundation has contributed immensely to the growth of sports in the country and they have emphasized both Right to Education as well as Right to Sport in order to encourage young kids to pick up sports. It is my dream for every child in our country to have the

Right to Education and the Right to Sport. At Reliance Foundation, we are humbled to have reached out to 21.5 million children through our Education & Sports for All programme. We are committed to building a grassroots ecosystem for sports in India," told Nita Ambani in the video.

Recently India won the right to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session in Mumbai in an unopposed race, during the 139th IOC Session in China's capital Beijing. The Indian delegation comprised of the IOC Member Nita Ambani, country's first individual Olympic gold medallist (Beijing 2008, shooting) Abhinav Bindra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

"Recently, India won the right to host the International Olympic Committee Session in 2023. This historic Session will open the doors of the Olympic opportunity for our youth and be the beginning of a glorious new chapter for Indian sport!" told Nita Ambani.

Sharing the vision of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani also explained what it takes to win medals for the country and the medalists are an inspiration to the youth.

"I know that in the audience today are many young athletes who represent our great nation on the global stage. Their story, their sweat, their success will inspire the coming generations. Every time an Abhinav Bindra or PV Sindhu or Neeraj Chopra wins a medal for India. They inspire countless youngsters to follow in their footsteps. Let us together make India a truly global sporting powerhouse. Jai Hind!" said Nita Ambani

The Foundation runs Reliance Foundation Youth Sports which is a country-wide, multi-sport platform for school and college athletes. The platform was established to encourage a sporting culture in schools and colleges and to enable India's next champions. The Foundation also aims to enable the ecosystem of sport through improvements in infrastructure, skill development of Physical Education teachers, digital empowerment and by creating sporting heroes. (ANI)

