Ridhima Dilawari eyes back-to-back wins to close WPGT 2021 season

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 14 (ANI): Ridhima Dilawari, who won the 14th Leg, will be back in action this week to try and close 2021 with back-to-back wins at the 15th Leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour 2021 at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club in Kolkata.

With most of the top Indians still away due to the Ladies European Tour's Final Qualifying Stage in Spain, Ridhima's main competition will come from the likes of Saaniya Sharma, Lakhmehar Pardesi, and Seher Atwal.

The field also includes Smriti Mehra and Neha Tripathi, who have lots of experience. For Smriti, the Royal Calcutta Golf Club is her home course.



In the last leg at Tollygunge, Ridhima managed to hold on for a win despite a closing triple bogey on the 18th hole of the final round. She won by one shot over Saaniya and by two over Lakhmehar.

This week Ridhima has been grouped with amateur Chitrangada Singh and Ishvari Prasanna. A total of 25 players including four amateurs are in the field for the Rs seven lakh event.

This is the last event of the combined 2020-21 season which is still headed by Amandeep Drall, who is in Spain right now. She has already secured the Women's Order of Merit as her closest rivals, Vani Kapoor and Jahnavi Bakshi are also in Europe for the LET's Qualifying School Final Stage. (ANI)

