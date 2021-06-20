Rijiju announces launch of 25 Fit India Yoga centers across 9 states on eve of International Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of the Ministry of Ayush, Kiren Rijiju announced the launch of 25 Fit India Yoga Centres on Sunday, ahead of International Day of Yoga on June 21.

"Yoga, India's gift to the world and a part of our ancient heritage, takes on even more relevance in the present times. Regular practice of yogasana strengths body immunity as well as the mind. With the launch of these yoga centers, I am sure many more people will find reason to take up yoga as a way of to a fit life," Rijiju stated in an official release.



Fit India Mission, in association with the Ministry of Ayush, has identified and recognised 25 Yoga Centers as 'Fit India Yoga Centres' across the country. These Yoga centers are located across the country and on June 21st would be presented with a Fit India Certificate officially recognising this association.

25 Yoga Centres that have been selected as 'Fit India Yoga Centres' are:

Shri Ambika Yoga Kutir - Thane (W), Maharashtra, Paramanand University Trust - Indore, MP, Patanjali Yogpeeth (Trust) - Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana - Bangalore, Karnataka, Kaivalyadhama Shriman Madhav Yoga Mandir Samiti - Lonavla, Maharashtra, Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram - Chennai, Tamilnadu, Yoga Vidya Gurukul - Nashik, Maharashtra, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga - New Delhi, Lovely Professional University - Kapurthala, Punjab, New Age Yoga Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunderbai Phoolchand Ji Adarsh Shiksha Sansthan - Indore, MP, Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Dhanwantari Ashram Trust - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Meenakshi Ashram - Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Aaryaveer Yog Evm Prakartik Chikitsa Sansthan - Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, The Banaras Educational & Social Trust - Varanasi, UP, BSS Yoga Training Center - Rewa, MP, Datta Kriya Yoga International Centre - Mysuru, Karnataka, Jagriti Yog and Naturopathy Sansthan, Mahila Kalyan Evam Gramotthan Samiti - Firozabad, UP, Maa Baliraji Yog Sansthan - Mirzapur, UP, Shaurya Prakritik Chikitsa Evem Yoga Sansthan - Balrampur, UP, Yogaathma Foundation - Ramanagar, Karnatak, Yoga Wellness Center - Bangalore, Karnataka, Bhaskara Institute of Yoga and Research Centre Society - Kochi, Kerala, The Satsang Foundation (Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra) - Kochi, Kerala and Adiveda Research Institute of Yoga Science and Naturopathy - Kottayam, Kerala (ANI)

