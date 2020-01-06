Rijiju announces schedule of Khelo India University Games 2020

Bhubaneswar (Odhisha) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday revealed the schedule for the first edition of the Khelo India University Games 2020 which will start from February 21.

The event will conclude on March 1 and athletes from 17 different sports will take part in the Khelo India University Games.

"Sports Minister @KirenRijiju revealed the schedule of the 1st edition of Khelo India University Games 2020 in #Bhubaneswar, #Odisha. Let the games begin!" Khelo India tweeted.

The schedule was announced during a ceremony that took place in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the ceremony.

Pradhan presented the official logo of Khelo India University Games 2020. (ANI)

