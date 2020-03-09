Rijiju congratulates Amit Panghal for securing Tokyo Olympics berth

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday congratulated India boxer Amit Panghal for qualifying for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Rijiju took to twitter and posted Panghal's picture. He captioned the post, " I'm extremely delighted to inform that our top seed boxer @Boxerpanghal has qualified for the #Tokyo2020 #Olympics! He is the 6th boxer to qualify for the @Tokyo2020 Hearty congratulations Amit #RoadToTokyo."



Panghal is the sixth boxer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. On Sunday, Indian boxers Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain, Vikas Krishan, Satish Kumar, and Ashish Kumar had secured their berth for the mega event.

Amit Panghal defeated Philippines' Carlo Paalam 4-1 to secure his quota for Tokyo Olympics. With this win, the World silver-medallist also advanced to the semi-final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers. (ANI)