Rijiju congratulates Vikas, Pooja for securing Tokyo Olympics berths

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday congratulated India boxers Vikas Krishan (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg) for qualifying for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Rijiju took to twitter and posted Pooja's picture. He captioned the post, "Great news! Pooja Rani becomes 1st Indian boxer to qualify for @Tokyo2020 #Olympics Congratulations Pooja! #RoadtoTokyo2020"



"Another thrilling news! Vikas Krishan becomes our 2nd boxer to qualify for @Tokyo2020 #Olympics Congratulations Vikas! #RoadToTokyo" Rijiju wrote on the microblogging website while congratulating Vikas.





Pooja advanced to the semi-final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic qualifiers after defeating Thailand's Pomnipa Chutee 5-0. With this victory, she became the first Indian boxer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics.

While Vikas secured Olympic quota after securing a 5-0 victory over Japan's Sewonrets Okazawa in the quarter-final of the tournament.

Later in the day, four Indians will be playing the quarter-final bouts. Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Sachin Kumar (81 kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg) will all be looking to win their respective bouts and seal their Tokyo tickets. (ANI)

