Rijiju distributes Rs 1.82 crore prize money among para-badminton world championship winners

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday handed over cheques worth Rs 1.82 crore to para-badminton world championship winners following some amendments in the guidelines.

Rijiju said the para-badminton team brought glory to the country and deserved to be rewarded.

"We want to ensure that all athletes are meted out the same facilities by the government. The para-badminton team has performed very well and brought glory to the country. They deserve to be rewarded for their hard work," Rijiju said.

The gold medal winners got Rs 20 lakh each while silver and bronze medallist took home Rs 14 lakh and Rs 8 lakh respectively. Winners in doubles events were given Rs 15 lakh each for gold, Rs 10.5 lakh each for silver and Rs 6 lakh each for bronze.

According to amended guidelines, medal winners in the world events and world championships, which are organised by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) as well as in events that are not organised by the IPC, but organised by respective International Sports Federation and recognised by International Olympic Committee, will be eligible for cash awards from the government.

The para-badminton players were the first to receive their cash awards under the changed guidelines. IPC does not organise para-badminton events. It, therefore, would have not been eligible for cash awards from the government under the previous guidelines. ANI)

