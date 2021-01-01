Rijiju extends New Year greetings, urges people to 'stay fit'

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday extended New Year greetings to everyone and urged people to "spread love and compassion".

"Every new year we rededicate ourselves to serve our nation and commit ourselves to be better human being. Let's spread love and compassion. I wish everyone for a happy New Year! #NewYear2021 Stay fit always," Rijiju tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the countrymen on the occasion.



"Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," PM Modi tweeted.

Extending greetings to the nation, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed hope that the people of the country will move ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of the country's progress.

Taking to Twitter, the President in a series of tweets said spoke about the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 situation and how it has seen people across the country come together.

"Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly," the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

"Let us continue to work together for creating an inclusive society filled with the spirit of love and compassion that promotes peace and goodwill. May all of you remain safe and healthy, and march ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation's progress," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in another tweet. (ANI)

